Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.94

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 384701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.78.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.