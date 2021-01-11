Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.14

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 5194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.