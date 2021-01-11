Surgery Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,414% compared to the typical volume of 243 call options.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at about $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGRY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

