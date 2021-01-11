sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002886 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $143.29 million and approximately $26.12 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

