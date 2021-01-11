Sushi (SUSHI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sushi token can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

