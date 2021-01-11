Suzuki Motor Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $199.14 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

