SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,376 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.28 on Monday, hitting $431.31. 5,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $437.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.