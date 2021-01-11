SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

