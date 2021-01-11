SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.66 on Monday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average of $210.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

