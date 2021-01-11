SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.21

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 33981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

SVMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,100 shares of company stock worth $7,178,750 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

