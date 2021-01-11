Swap One Day Trading Volume Hits $477.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a market capitalization of $171,668.61 and $477.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,180,639 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

