Swarm City (SWT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,114.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $127,200.60 and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

