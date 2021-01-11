Swarm Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Swarm has a total market cap of $982,651.74 and $363.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

