SwftCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.