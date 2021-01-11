Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and $88.00 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.