Switch Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Switch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $202,298.62 and approximately $304,840.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switch has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046571 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001390 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,186.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002729 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002702 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

