Sylo Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $205,811.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000052 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000136 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.