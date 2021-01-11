Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.45 and last traded at C$11.50. 29,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 18,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$274.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

