Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $103.51, with a volume of 226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

