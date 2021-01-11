Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.52

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 3378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

