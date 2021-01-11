SynLev Trading 39.9% Lower Over Last Week (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. SynLev has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $360,510.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.