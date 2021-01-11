SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. 499,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.