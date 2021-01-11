SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.
Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. 499,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
