Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $264.40

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.40 and last traded at $263.74, with a volume of 13329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $217.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

