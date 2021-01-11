Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.01 Million

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $482.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.50 million and the highest is $493.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $497.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

