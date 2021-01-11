Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Up 8.2%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 15,034,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 78,214,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

