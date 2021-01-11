Synthetix Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $308.15 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

