Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

SYPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 142,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

