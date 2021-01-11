Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $42,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.