SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). 84,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 45,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 51.88.

About SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

