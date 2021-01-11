T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Up 10.3%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 9,588,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,369,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

