Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Tops $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $314,356.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00105228 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012101 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.