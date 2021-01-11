Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) vs. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 6.25% 14.02% 6.97% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zumiez and Tailored Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 4 1 0 2.20 Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zumiez presently has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential downside of 19.08%. Given Zumiez’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zumiez has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zumiez and Tailored Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $1.03 billion 0.99 $66.88 million $2.62 15.28 Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tailored Brands.

Summary

Zumiez beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

