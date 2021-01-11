Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.