TajCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TajCoin has a market cap of $6,936.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,676.75 or 0.99585387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00483633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00141587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00027129 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 19,921,634 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars.

