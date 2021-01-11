TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.80

Shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

