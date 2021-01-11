Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.10.

TVE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.38. 545,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

