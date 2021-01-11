Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce sales of $92.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $116.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $357.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.01 million to $368.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $374.20 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $384.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $716,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $11.56 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

