Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.76

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.76 and last traded at $193.64, with a volume of 4356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Get Target alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.