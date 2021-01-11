Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 12.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

