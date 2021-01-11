Telos (TLOS) Tops One Day Volume of $34,118.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Telos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, CoinTiger and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Telos has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $34,118.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telos

TLOS is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 tokens. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io . Telos’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

