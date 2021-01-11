TELUS Co. (T.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.61.

Shares of T stock opened at C$26.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.07. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

