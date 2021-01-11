Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,009.27

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,009.27 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,008.04 ($13.17), with a volume of 17917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 996 ($13.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 933.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 857.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 31.10 and a current ratio of 31.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

