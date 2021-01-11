Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.77

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 20529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,756,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after acquiring an additional 256,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2,300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 234,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

