TENA Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $81,667.43 and approximately $180.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.