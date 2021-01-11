Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

