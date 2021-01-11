Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

