Tenaris’ (TS) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TS. BidaskClub raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.