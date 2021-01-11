Tendies (TEND) Price Tops $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tendies token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $400,623.03 and approximately $63.05 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,949,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,018 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars.

