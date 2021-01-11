Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shot up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.52. 664,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 514,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

