TENT (TENT) 1-Day Volume Hits $72,968.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, TENT has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $775,627.23 and $72,968.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,719,960 coins and its circulating supply is 31,642,868 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.